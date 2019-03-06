Questions raised over popular restaurant’s ‘cash only’ Sundays…

A Richmond diner has questioned why he can’t pay for his food at a popular eatery on Sunday unless he uses cash.

I Love Dumplings on Bridge Road only accepts cash on a Sunday.

It offers customers a 5 per cent discount “for the inconvenience”.

Matt told Tom Elliott those working at the restaurant (which he loves) became evasive when he asked why he couldn’t pay by card.

He was eventually told the provider “couldn’t offer card services” on Sunday.

“I don’t believe that for a second,” Matt said.

“They’ve got a very temperamental machine, I’ve got to say.

“It does go down from time to time.

“Sometimes it’s broken down, perhaps because the electricity plug has been pulled out of it.

“I don’t think you have to think too deeply to work out what’s going on.”

3AW Drive has contacted I Love Dumplings for comment.

