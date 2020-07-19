Quick-thinking teen takes photo of alleged Frankston creep

An image has been released of a man wanted over the alleged sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl in Frankston.

Police say the girl was sitting on a bench seat on Young Street opposite the Frankston train station about 11.40am on Monday, June 29, when the man approached her.

He sat next to the girl and sexually assaulting her.

After doing so, he walked away on foot towards Beach Street, but not before the quick-thinking victim managed to take a photograph of the man.

The man is described as Caucasian with short dark hair, painted fingernails and wore a New York T-shirt with jeans.

The investigation remains ongoing and police are appealing for anyone who recognises the man to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.