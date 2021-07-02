Quit Victoria backs new Melbourne City Council smoking push

Quit Victoria has unsurprisingly backed a push from Melbourne City Council to create more smoke free zones in the CBD.

Dr Sarah White, Director of Quit Victoria, told 3AW Mornings data showed people didn’t want to be around smokers.

“We know that most Victorians don’t want to be breathing in second hand smoke and even a lot of smokers say they don’t want people around them breathing in their smoke,” she said.

“But we are very conscious that we still need to have some places for people to smoke because it is an addiction.

“While we are very supportive of the City of Melbourne’s introduction of smoke free areas and more of those, we do also want to make sure there are some places for people to go.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about the proposal

Picture by Getty iStock