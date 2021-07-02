3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Quit Victoria backs new Melbourne..

Quit Victoria backs new Melbourne City Council smoking push

4 hours ago
3aw mornings
Article image for Quit Victoria backs new Melbourne City Council smoking push

Quit Victoria has unsurprisingly backed a push from Melbourne City Council to create more smoke free zones in the CBD.

Dr Sarah White, Director of Quit Victoria, told 3AW Mornings data showed people didn’t want to be around smokers.

“We know that most Victorians don’t want to be breathing in second hand smoke and even a lot of smokers say they don’t want people around them breathing in their smoke,” she said.

“But we are very conscious that we still need to have some places for people to smoke because it is an addiction.

“While we are very supportive of the City of Melbourne’s introduction of smoke free areas and more of those, we do also want to make sure there are some places for people to go.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about the proposal

Picture by Getty iStock

3aw mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332