Race against the clock: Flights from Sydney cancelled as Victorians scramble to get home

14 hours ago
3AW Breakfast
Article image for Race against the clock: Flights from Sydney cancelled as Victorians scramble to get home

Victorians in Sydney are racing against the clock to get home before midnight tonight and avoid needing to quarantine in a hotel.

Most flights from Sydney into Melbourne this morning has been cancelled, with the Victorian border closing to Sydneysiders at midnight.

Victorians who have been in the red zones — Greater Sydney and the NSW Central Coast — must quarantine in their homes if they arrive today, or in hotel quarantine if they arrive later.

Today Show reporter Izabella Saskowski says it’s a “tense situation” at the airport.

“Here in Qantas, the first four have been cancelled,” she told Stephen Quartermain and Tony Leonard, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“In Virgin … every single one except for  one of them coming out from Sydney to Melbourne has been cancelled.”

Of the 43 flights from Sydney due to arrive in Melbourne today, 25 have already been cancelled.

Press PLAY below for more.

