Racing hoons ejected from vehicle after colliding with another car in Melbourne’s west

2 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Four people have been taken to hospital after several cars were allegedly racing in Melbourne’s west last night.

Investigators believe four cars were racing on the Western Ring Road in Sunshine at about 11pm.

They split up and a short time later one of the cars, a black Holden Commodore sedan, collided into the back of another vehicle.

Two occupants of the car were ejected from the vehicle upon impact.

The four occupants in the speeding car, a female and three males, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The people in the other vehicle were not seriously injured.

Anyone with information or dash cam is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

News
