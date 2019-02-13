Racing integrity office “getting a lot of calls” in wake of Darren Weir scandal

The Commissioner for Racing Integrity says his office has been getting “a lot of calls” since the Darren Weir scandal broke.

Sal Perna told Neil Mitchell the callers had reported “all sorts of things” in relation to the sport’s integrity.

He said it was “always a concern” others in the industry might be breaking the rules.

“We’ve got a number of ways people can ring us and contact us and pass that information on,” Mr Perna said.

“We’ve been receiving a lot of calls and of course passing that back to police and Racing Victoria.”

Despite the latest problems, Mr Perna said he still had confidence in the industry.

“I think there’s about 1500 rules just in the thoroughbred industry and about 3500 rules across the lot – you can expect to have breaches from time to time,” he said.

