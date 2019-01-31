Racing NSW enters Darren Weir investigation, issuing the trainer a show cause notice

Racing NSW has issued a show cause notice to Darren Weir in wake of his arrest and the investigation surrounding his stable.

He’ll be required to show why his horses should be allowed to run in NSW.

Outspoken Racing NSW boss Peter V’landys made the following statement on Thursday.

“Racing NSW is on record time and again as saying integrity and welfare in this industry is paramount. Accordingly, no individual’s interest should outweigh the confidence of the public in the integrity and welfare of the industry,” he said in a statement.

“It is critical that the image, interests and integrity of thoroughbred racing in New South Wales are not compromised while Mr Weir’s conduct is further investigated.

“Mr Weir will be given the opportunity to respond to the Show Cause Notice to ensure that he is provided with natural justice and procedural fairness.”

Racing NSW said the notice was issued “in light of the seriousness of the reported allegations concerning Mr Weir and the responsibility of Racing NSW to protect the image, interests and integrity of racing”.

Sydney’s autumn carnival is about to begin, with a number of Weir’s horses nominated to run.