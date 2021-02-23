RACV defends decision to provide cyclists with free call-out

The Royal Automotive Club of Victoria is defending its support of a push to get more Victorians riding bicycles.

The RACV is encouraging bike riding as a healthy transport option as part the Let’s Ride Melbourne campaign.

It includes supporting riders with one free call-out per person, should they run into trouble within metro Melbourne on a ride and need help with transport or tyre change.

Neil Mitchell said he had no problem with cyclists, or supporting those who chose to ride a bike, but questioned what it had to do with the Royal “Automotive” Club of Victoria.

But Elizabeth Kim, general manager of mobility at RACV, defended the move.

“We are about supporting the many different ways for our members to get around,” she said.

