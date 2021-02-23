3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • RACV defends decision to provide..

RACV defends decision to provide cyclists with free call-out

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for RACV defends decision to provide cyclists with free call-out

The Royal Automotive Club of Victoria is defending its support of a push to get more Victorians riding bicycles.

The RACV is encouraging bike riding as a healthy transport option as part the Let’s Ride Melbourne campaign.

It includes supporting riders with one free call-out per person, should they run into trouble within metro Melbourne on a ride and need help with transport or tyre change.

Neil Mitchell said he had no problem with cyclists, or supporting those who chose to ride a bike, but questioned what it had to do with the Royal “Automotive” Club of Victoria.

But Elizabeth Kim, general manager of mobility at RACV, defended the move.

“We are about supporting the many different ways for our members to get around,” she said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332