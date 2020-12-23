RACV predicts different holiday traffic as Melburnians hit the road

The RACV says they are predicting different “travel patterns” on Victoria’s roads as Melburnians head regional over the festive season.

Senior Policy Adviser of Road Safety at RACV Elvira Lazar told Shane McInnes drivers shouldn’t rush around and take care on the road.

“We are coming out of lockdown, plenty of people out on the road as we are seeing already in the shopping centres and those areas,” she said on 3AW Drive.

“There’s greater traffic on the road, no matter where you go.

“It’s time for people to take care … we are encouraging people to plan ahead, stay safe and make sure they enjoy this festive season.

“I think travel patterns are going to be a bit different to what we have seen in the past.”

She said the RACV predicted more Victorians to travel around the state into the new year and beyond.

