3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Travel
  • RACV predicts different holiday traffic..

RACV predicts different holiday traffic as Melburnians hit the road

4 hours ago
3AW Drive
christmas holidaysRACVroads
Article image for RACV predicts different holiday traffic as Melburnians hit the road

The RACV says they are predicting different “travel patterns” on Victoria’s roads as Melburnians head regional over the festive season.

Senior Policy Adviser of Road Safety at RACV Elvira Lazar told Shane McInnes drivers shouldn’t rush around and take care on the road.

“We are coming out of lockdown, plenty of people out on the road as we are seeing already in the shopping centres and those areas,” she said on 3AW Drive.

“There’s greater traffic on the road, no matter where you go.

“It’s time for people to take care … we are encouraging people to plan ahead, stay safe and make sure they enjoy this festive season.

“I think travel patterns are going to be a bit different to what we have seen in the past.”

She said the RACV predicted more Victorians to travel around the state into the new year and beyond.

Press PLAY below to hear more

3AW Drive
AustraliaMotoringNewsTravel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332