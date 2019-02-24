RACV releases new app ‘Arevo’ for all Melbourne transport options

A new app released today aims to help people get places quicker and more efficiently.

The app, called Arevo, provides all transport options including Uber, taxis, cycling, trains, in order for people to make a choice.

Elizabeth Kim from the RACV told Ross and John it even allows you to top up your Myki.

“You’ve actually got to already have an account on the PTV site,” Elizabeth said.

“But then if you just bring across your details, your log in, it becomes really easy to top up your Myki, you can just put in whatever value you want and then next time you go to the turnstile, tap it and you’re away.”

