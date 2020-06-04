RACV roadside assistance customers to receive partial refunds due to COVID-19

RACV will pay back a portion of the money charged for its emergency roadside assistance services, which customers have been unable to use due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those with Extra Care cover, which costs $186 annually, will be refunded $12, while those with Total Care, worth $255 a year, will receive $30.

“We understand that due to travel and social distancing restrictions, many of our members have not been able to take full advantage of the Total Care Emergency Roadside Assistance benefits,” an RACV email announcing the refund said.

“To acknowledge that you have not been able to make use of these benefits during the months of April, May and June 2020, we will be giving you a partial refund of your payment for this period.”

Customers have been offered three options to receive their refund: electronic funds transfer, cheque or they may choose to donate the amount to the RACV Community Foundation and have their donation matched by the RACV.