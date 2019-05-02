Radical council proposal would ban cars from famous ‘Little’ streets in CBD

Melbourne’s famous “Little” streets would be closed to cars under a radical plan to combat congestion in the CBD.

Under Melbourne City Council’s 10-year transport plan, Little Collins, Little Bourke, Little Lonsdale and Little La Trobe streets would be made pedestrian friendly at certain times.

Cars wouldn’t be allowed to drive on those streets at those times.

Other proposals under the plan include the trial of 30km/h speed limits and congestion charges.

Critics see it as yet another “attack on cars”.

But Catherine Rooney, Executive Director of Strategy and Research at Infrastructure Victoria, said that wasn’t the case at all.

“One of the things we can do to make life better for car drivers is to get the best use out of our public transport system,” she said on 3AW Mornings.

“Many people don’t have a choice and do have to drive and we think it’s important for the network to provide a good service for those people.

“But many people do have a choice.

“We have a good, reliable, frequent public transport service into the city.”

That last line didn’t wash with Neil Mitchell.

