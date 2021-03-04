Radical plan to ‘protect’ kids from unhealthy food advertising

There is a push to ban junk food advertising from television, the internet, public billboards and on public transport in a bid to “protect” children.

And items like Vegemite, peanut butter and fruit juice possibly wouldn’t be immune under the radical policy.

Jane Martin, executive manager of the Obesity Policy Coalition, told Neil Mitchell advertisers would not be able to “target” kids with unhealthy foods under the policy.

“This is what the public would like to see,” she said.

“It has got very high support to protect children.”

Neil Mitchell said it was an extreme idea.

“Can parents not say no to children any more?” he asked.

