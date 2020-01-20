Ralph the dog caught the train from Elsternwick to South Yarra this morning

Ralph the dog who travels by train has been reunited with his family after catching a ride into the city centre by himself this morning.

Passengers on the Sandringham line raised the alarm after Ralph was spotted boarding at Elsternwick.

Metro Trains staff helped Ralph, 7, disembark at South Yarra.

A photo was posted online and Ross and John sent out the alert on 3AW Breakfast.

Thankfully, Ralph also had his owner’s phone number on his collar and Jakki was eventually contacted.

She told Ross and John the Samriever — a Samoyed/Golden Retriever cross — is “a bit of an escape artist” who has gone walkabout before.

“Once he somehow took our other dog with him to the cafe across the park from our house,” she said.

“We found them at the cafe eating together!”

🐕 Dog owners on the Sandringham line! Did you lose Ralph this morning? He boarded a train at Elsternwick this morning and is now in the caring hands of station staff at South Yarra! If you know Ralph’s owner, please get in touch with them! #goodboi #smartdoggotravelsbytrain pic.twitter.com/zLcXtQzfNV — Metro Trains (@metrotrains) January 20, 2020