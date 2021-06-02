3AW
  • Random act of kindness: Generous..

Random act of kindness: Generous Tasmanian shouts Melburnians free coffees

8 hours ago
RUMOUR CONFIRMED
The Rumour File
Article image for Random act of kindness: Generous Tasmanian shouts Melburnians free coffees

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

This is just lovely.

A cafe in Melbourne’s east was handing out free takeaway coffees yesterday, thanks to a generous Tasmanian.

The anonymous Tasmanian business owner phoned a Hawthorn East cafe to donate money as a show of support to Melburnians in lockdown.

Light Years Cafe on Camberwell Road confirms it was providing free coffees yesterday thanks to the generous donation, but they’ve now run out, so don’t make a beeline there expecting a free caffeine hit!

Press PLAY below to hear more about this random act of kindness

RUMOUR CONFIRMED
News
