‘Ransom’ dispute leaves new Melbourne family without ANY household belongings … including their car!

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott
A family that has recently moved to Melbourne from Western Australia has been left without almost all of their household belongings, even their car, due to a dispute between two courier companies.

Richard Finn said it was being used as “ransom” by one of the companies.

His family arrived in Melbourne via plane on April 24.

Their belongings were due to arrive by freight a earlier.

They’ve still not arrived.

“We initially thought it was to do with the pandemic, but it’s actually not,” he said

“It’s due to a dispute.”

Tom Elliott has since been contacted by another family who is experiencing a similar problem.

Press PLAY below to hear his story!

Picture by Getty iStock

News
