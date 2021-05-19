Call for help to find beloved 1984 Commodore that’s ‘more than just a car’ 

The granddaughter of an elderly Ivanhoe woman whose beloved car has been stolen has put a call out for help to find the vehicle.

The rare green 1984 Holden Commodore was stolen from Lower Heidelberg Road between 5.30pm and 8.30pm on Sunday.

Patricia Lane, 90, has owned the car since it was new.

Her granddaughter, Toneisha Lane, says it “more than just a car to us”.

“The sentimental part of it you don’t get insurance for,” she said.

She says her grandmother “just wants her car back”.

“She doesn’t need any new sort of car. She just wants the one she’s got.

“It’s always put in the back shed. Nobody would even know that it’s there unless someone had followed her home.”

The car’s registration number is CAJ 054.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Press PLAY below to hear Toneisha Lane’s call for help to find her grandmother’s car