Ratepayers to foot bill for drop-in centre for international students

City of Melbourne ratepayers are set to foot the bill for a drop-in centre for international students who are struggling because of COVID-19.

Many students are struggling to get part-time work due to the economic downturn.

The centre, which will see ratepayers fork out about 180,000 a year, will provide hot meals and support for international students still in Melbourne.

“It’s unfortunate for the students, I agree,” Tom Elliott said on Friday.

“But I’m not sure the ratepayers of Melbourne should be bailing them out.”

Phil Honeywood, CEO of the International Education Association of Australia, disagreed.

He said it was mutually beneficial for the students and Melbourne.

