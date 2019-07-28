Ratten says the Saints have made it clear they want him to ‘go through the process’ for the top job

St Kilda was the third club in this turbulent season to appoint a caretaker coach.

Brett Ratten, who took reigns from Alan Richardson, told 3AW on Sunday that the board indicated their interest in him after just his first week up the front.

“I had a chat with Andrew Bassat last Wednesday, he said they had just got the committee together to start the process,” said Ratten.

“There’s nothing formal in place yet, but they’ve indicated they want me to go through the process.

“It was only one win but they want me to sit down and go through it all.

“It’s something I enjoy and want to keep doing for the team.”

Ratten says he has been in contact with Alan Richardson since his departure.

“We had a chat, he’s been a good friend to me,” said Ratten

“I told him I don’t want to be in this position, but footy’s a brutal game.

“He’s going okay, he enjoyed getting away to Bali and spending time with his wife.”

