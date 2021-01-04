Re-jigged mask rules likely to impact number of workers returning to the CBD

Hopes of getting up to 50 per cent of office workers back into the CBD this month appear to have been dashed.

Tens of thousands of workers were set to return to the city but with fresh community transmission of COVID-19, masks are now required to be worn again at desks.

Tim Piper, from the Australian Industry Group, said that was almost certain to impact the number of people returning to the office.

“I think there will be a real reluctance to do that and I think that’s understandable,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock