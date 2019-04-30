Reaction to James Faulkner post shows we’re ‘paving the way’

The co-founder of a sporting group which aims to make sport more inclusive for LGBTI people says he’s focusing on the “positives” of the James Faulkner saga.

James Lolicato, director at Proud 2 Play, told Tom Elliott he was “disappointed” by what Faulkner had done but said the initial reaction to his post, which many thought implied he was coming out as gay, had excited him.

“What I really want to bring the focus to is how positive the reaction was,” Mr Lolicato told 3AW Drive.

“He woke up to thousands of messages of support.

“It just shows we’re really paving the way.”

