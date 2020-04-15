3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Real estate boss says some tenants are refusing to pay rent following eviction ban

6 hours ago
Tom Elliott

A real estate boss says he’s still waiting for clarity from the government about the moratorium on evictions.

Anthony Webb, CEO of Philip Webb Real Estate, told Tom Elliott he supported relief being given to landlords and tenants, but some were abusing that relief.

He said some tenants were now simply refusing to pay any rent, at all.

“I know that it’s happening,” Mr Webb said on 3AW Drive.

He said the government had not made the terms of the moratorium clear.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.