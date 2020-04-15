Real estate boss says some tenants are refusing to pay rent following eviction ban

A real estate boss says he’s still waiting for clarity from the government about the moratorium on evictions.

Anthony Webb, CEO of Philip Webb Real Estate, told Tom Elliott he supported relief being given to landlords and tenants, but some were abusing that relief.

He said some tenants were now simply refusing to pay any rent, at all.

“I know that it’s happening,” Mr Webb said on 3AW Drive.

He said the government had not made the terms of the moratorium clear.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW