3AW
Latest News

Real estate sector calls for changes to inspection restrictions

8 hours ago
Tom Elliott
The Real Estate Institute has written a letter to the Premier, pleading with the state government to change restrictions surrounding house inspections.

Chief Executive Gil King says they can resume in a COVID-safe way.

“Real estate agents have been tracing people and keeping records for decades, not since the pandemic, they’ve been doing it every time somebody goes into a property,” he told Tom Elliott.

Picture by Getty iStock

News
