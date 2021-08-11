Real estate sector calls for changes to inspection restrictions
The Real Estate Institute has written a letter to the Premier, pleading with the state government to change restrictions surrounding house inspections.
Chief Executive Gil King says they can resume in a COVID-safe way.
“Real estate agents have been tracing people and keeping records for decades, not since the pandemic, they’ve been doing it every time somebody goes into a property,” he told Tom Elliott.
Press PLAY below to hear him make the case
Picture by Getty iStock