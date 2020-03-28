‘Really crap’: Chief Health Officer slams selfish Victorians, warns we’re headed for ‘thousands’ of deaths

Victoria’s chief health officer has slammed the behaviour of Victorians on Saturday, issuing a blunt and dire warning about what lays ahead.

Thousands of Victorians again opted to selfishly ignore pleas to stay at home, heading to the beach and shopping centres to socialise.

“Some of the behaviour – when we’re asking people to stay home – has been really crap,” Dr Sutton tweeted.

He said Australia was headed to 100,000 COVID-19 cases in the next few weeks if people continued to ignore advice.

“That means thousands of deaths. Overwhelmed health services. Medical staff at unacceptable risk. Unstoppable spread. Do the right thing now and #StayAtHome. Today. Tomorrow. Until we’re through this, please,” he wrote.