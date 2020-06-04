‘Really quite odd’: HomeBuilder eligibility criteria a concern

The Morrison Government’s $688 million Home Builder scheme aims to help the ailing construction industry but there’s a concern just a fraction of owner-occupiers can take advantage of a new housing package.

Eligible Australians will be offered $25,000 grants to build or renovate their homes.

REA Group’s Cameron Kusher questions whether the scheme’s eligibility criteria make it too restrictive for those who wish to renovate existing properties.

“The renovation side of this is really quite odd because we’re talking about fairly sizable renovations to properties, more than $125,000, and you’re talking about people that are only earning as a couple up to $200,000,

“I don’t know who has a spare $150,000”

