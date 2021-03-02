Reason Party leader explains why she supported State of Emergency legislation

The leader of the Reason Party says legislation that will see the State of Emergency extended until December is necessary to keep Victorians safe.

Fiona Patten told Tom Elliott the legislation would actually simplify the legalities surrounding COVID-19 restrictions.

She said she saw the legislation as an “exit ramp” for restrictions, rather than an extension.

“This is not going to end in December,” she said on 3AW Drive.

“We’re going to be dealing with this until at least mid-next year.”

