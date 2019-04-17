Reason Party leader says Australian taxpayers shouldn’t be funding Notre Dame rebuild

Reason Party leader Fiona Patten says Australian taxpayers shouldn’t be forking out to rebuild Notre Dame.

And she says those suggesting they do, such as former PM Malcolm Turnbull, need to get their priorities in order.

Mr Turnbull sent social media into a spin on Tuesday when he called on Scott Morrison and Bill Shorten to establish a fund to rebuild the Parisian Cathedral destroyed by fire.

Ms Patten said while it was an “extraordinary” building, the thought of Australian taxpayer funds being used “didn’t sit well” with her.

“I don’t think it sits well with many people in the community,” she said.

She said the Catholic Church had more than enough money to rebuild it themselves.

“And if people want to personally donate to the rebuilding of it, then go for it,” Ms Patten said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW