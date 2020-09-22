3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Reason Party won’t support controversial omnibus bill in ‘current form’

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Neil Mitchell has expressed serious concern about the controversial omnibus bill that has been introduced into state parliament.

It would further expand enforcement powers of police and public services officers due to COVID-19.

“On what I have read, it looks horrendous,” Neil Mitchell said on Tuesday.

One aspect of the bill would give law enforcement the ability to lock up people who were “likely” to refuse police direction over COVID-19 restrictions.

“That is really scary stuff,” Neil Mitchell said.

Fiona Patten said much of the bill was worth supporting for public health reasons, but admitted it needed further inspection.

The Reason Party won’t be voting in favour of it.

“Not in its current form,” she said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332