Reason Party won’t support controversial omnibus bill in ‘current form’

Neil Mitchell has expressed serious concern about the controversial omnibus bill that has been introduced into state parliament.

It would further expand enforcement powers of police and public services officers due to COVID-19.

“On what I have read, it looks horrendous,” Neil Mitchell said on Tuesday.

One aspect of the bill would give law enforcement the ability to lock up people who were “likely” to refuse police direction over COVID-19 restrictions.

“That is really scary stuff,” Neil Mitchell said.

Fiona Patten said much of the bill was worth supporting for public health reasons, but admitted it needed further inspection.

The Reason Party won’t be voting in favour of it.

“Not in its current form,” she said.

