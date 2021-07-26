3AW
Reasons why manufactured products don’t seem to last as long as they used to

8 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Reasons why manufactured products don’t seem to last as long as they used to

A drop in product quality isn’t the reason many manufactured goods don’t seem to last as long as they once did, according to a senior lecturer at RMIT’s school of design.

Dr Simon Lockery told Tom Elliott the bigger issue, in his view, was a lack of repair options being available.

“I’ve never experienced, in my time inside the design and engineering industry, a regime to design things to fail,” he said on 3AW Drive.

Press PLAY below to hear him explain

Picture by Getty iStock

