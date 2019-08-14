3AW
Recession fears as US sharemarkets plummet

4 hours ago
3AW News

The Dow Jones Index on Wall Street has suffered its worst day of the year, fuelling fears a recession is coming.

The Dow Jones closed down 800 points last night, as both the US and UK stock markets slid backwards.

Commsec’s James Tao said a slide in bond yields was the catalyst for the stock market decline.

Investors have fled to bonds so quickly that returns on short-term two year bonds have risen above 10 year bonds for the first time since the global financial crisis in 2007 and 2009.

This inversion is widely viewed as a sign of recession.

