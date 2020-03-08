3AW
Record-breaking crowd watches on as Australia wins Women’s T20 World Cup

4 hours ago
More than 86,000 fans flocked to the MCG for the T20 Womens World Cup last night.

Australia thrashed India by 85 runs, taking home the T20 World Cup championship for the fifth time.

Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy led the way, scoring half centuries.

The triumph comes after Australia lost to India just a fortnight ago, in the opening game of the tournament in Sydney.

The crowd was a record-breaker for a women’s sporting event in Australia, but fell just short of the world record for a women’s sporting event.

The world-record for attendance at a women’s sporting game, 90,185, was set at the 1999 soccer World Cup final between the US and China.

Image: Ryan Pierse / Getty

