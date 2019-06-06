Record drug bust: Thai speakers filled with $1.2b of ice for Melbourne

Federal police have netted Australia’s largest-ever ice seizure in a shipment bound for Melbourne.

1.6 tonnes of methylamphetamine and 37 kilograms of heroin were found hidden in stereo speakers (pictured above) shipped from Thailand.

Officers noticed inconsistencies in X-rays of the cargo.

Subsequent investigations uncovered dozens of vacuum-sealed bags packed inside.

The ice seizure has an estimated street value of $1.2 billion.

It’s believed the heroin is worth about $18.5 million.

Police say they’ve prevented almost 16 million drug deals hitting the streets.

But they are yet to make any arrests, with investigations continuing.

ABF Regional Commander Victoria, Craig Palmer, said the record detection would have a significant impact on drug supply in the state.

“Without the sophisticated targeting and detection capabilities of the ABF, these drugs would have made it to the streets of Melbourne and beyond,” Commander Palmer said.

“This is the largest meth bust we’ve ever seen in this country and demonstrates not only the brazen nature of those involved in this criminal activity, but the resolve of the ABF in Victoria and around the country to stop these imports.”

“Last financial year the ABF made 43,000 detections of illicit drugs weighing more than 11.8 tonnes – so this seizure is equal to more than 13% of the total drugs we seized last financial year.”