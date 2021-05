Record rainfall soaked the Surf Coast overnight, with 115 millimetres of rain falling in Aireys Inlet since 9am yesterday.

Melbourne escaped the worst of the wet conditions, with 30 millimetres of rain recorded in the city in the same period.

In Laverton, 42 millimetres of rain has fallen, while Avalon has copped 38 millimetres.

The rain is now easing and its expected to be dry by lunch time.