Recycling crisis: We’re both the problem and the solution

Troubled recycling company SKM has warned that hundreds of thousands of tonnes of waste will be sent to landfill if it folds.

The company is reportedly preparing to go into voluntary administration within days after being hit with multiple fines and bans for stockpiling dangerous amounts of waste this year.

Dr Trevor Thornton, from Deakin University’s School of Life and Environmental Sciences, has told 3AW Breakfast the community is both part of the problem and the solution.

“Everyone expects things to be recycled, we want recycling,” he said.

“But we’re confused, people don’t know what to do.

“There’s little education to the average consumers.”

