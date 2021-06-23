Red Cross believes storm recovery will be ‘more complex’ than Black Summer effort

The Red Cross believes Victoria’s storm recovery will be “more complex” than recovery after the Black Summer bushfires.

There are 40 Red Cross volunteers currently battling access issues to provide support to people who’ve spent two weeks without power.

Lisa Keedle from the Red Cross says the complexity of the clean up is unprecedented.

“It’s a big event and it’s just made more complex by some of the locations that it’s impacted, where access in and out is delayed and difficult and communication into those pockets can be delayed and difficult,’ she said.