Red Mazda could be the key to solving suspicious disappearance of Brunswick woman

A red Mazda hatchback could be the key to solving the suspicious disappearance of Brunswick woman Maryam Hanka.

Detectives have seized the 2015 Mazda 3 as part of the investigation into the suspicious disappearance of the 36-year-old.

She was last seen leaving Woolworths on Albert Street, Brunswick on Saturday, April 10.

Investigators are calling for anyone who may have seen the vehicle, which has damage to the front left guard, between Tuesday, April 13 and Thursday, April 15 to come forward.

It’s believed a man drove the vehicle alone to and from Brighton several times during that period.

The missing woman’s former partner, 45-year-old Toby Loughnane, who lives in Brighton, was arrested on Friday.

He was charged with matters unrelated to Maryam’s disappearance and is in police custody.

Press PLAY below to hear more from Victoria Police

If you have information or dashcam footage, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at crimestoppersvic.com.au