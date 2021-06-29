3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Red Mazda could be the key to solving suspicious disappearance of Brunswick woman

10 hours ago
3AW Breakfast
Article image for Red Mazda could be the key to solving suspicious disappearance of Brunswick woman

A red Mazda hatchback could be the key to solving the suspicious disappearance of Brunswick woman Maryam Hanka.

Detectives have seized the 2015 Mazda 3 as part of the investigation into the suspicious disappearance of the 36-year-old.

She was last seen leaving Woolworths on Albert Street, Brunswick on Saturday, April 10.

Investigators are calling for anyone who may have seen the vehicle, which has damage to the front left guard, between Tuesday, April 13 and Thursday, April 15 to come forward.

It’s believed a man drove the vehicle alone to and from Brighton several times during that period.

The missing woman’s former partner, 45-year-old Toby Loughnane, who lives in Brighton, was arrested on Friday.

He was charged with matters unrelated to Maryam’s disappearance and is in police custody.

Press PLAY below to hear more from Victoria Police

If you have information or dashcam footage, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at crimestoppersvic.com.au

Image (above): A vehicle similar to Maryam’s.

3AW Breakfast
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332