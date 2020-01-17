Red tape madness as cattle starve

Farmer Chris Commins says his 760 head of cattle that survived East Gippsland bushfires on New Year’s Eve now face starvation due to “the intransigence of incident control”.

Authorities refuse to allow hay in or for Chris to get his cattle out of his burnt property near the town of Wingan.

He says “there’s that many agencies involved” and that “they’re all running around like headless chooks”.

Chris fears that his cattle will starve to death.

Image: Darrian Traynor / Stringer via Getty Images

Click PLAY to join the conversation: