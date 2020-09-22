3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Regional Victoria ‘can’t keep..

Regional Victoria ‘can’t keep up with demand’ as Melburnians eye country life

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Regional builders and real estate agents “can’t keep up with demand” as Melburnians prepare to leave the city in droves once COVID-19 restrictions ease.

National Party MP Darren Chester, who is based in Gippsland, told Neil Mitchell it was “hard to know” whether the trend was a “little disruption” or the sign of something significant going forward.

“But what I’m seeing, and what the building community is telling me and the real estate sector in Gippsland is telling me is that they really can’t keep up with demand right now.

“I had a real estate agent in Sale, a couple of hours from Melbourne, tell me they’d sold 60 blocks of land in two months and they would normally sell a dozen in that time.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332