Regional Victoria ‘can’t keep up with demand’ as Melburnians eye country life

Regional builders and real estate agents “can’t keep up with demand” as Melburnians prepare to leave the city in droves once COVID-19 restrictions ease.

National Party MP Darren Chester, who is based in Gippsland, told Neil Mitchell it was “hard to know” whether the trend was a “little disruption” or the sign of something significant going forward.

“But what I’m seeing, and what the building community is telling me and the real estate sector in Gippsland is telling me is that they really can’t keep up with demand right now.

“I had a real estate agent in Sale, a couple of hours from Melbourne, tell me they’d sold 60 blocks of land in two months and they would normally sell a dozen in that time.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings