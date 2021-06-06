3AW
Regional Victoria gets financial package to help embattled tourism sector

06/06/2021
Another 80,000 regional travel vouchers will be made available to help Victoria’s embattled tourism sector.

The state government announced another $32.2 million worth of financial support on Sunday.

“This is tough on everyone,” Acting Premier James Merlino said on Sunday morning.

Some 300 Alpine businesses will be eligible for grants of $15,000.

Tourism minister Martin Pakula said they were “uniquely” impacted, given the length of the ski season.

News
