Regional Victoria gets financial package to help embattled tourism sector

Another 80,000 regional travel vouchers will be made available to help Victoria’s embattled tourism sector.

The state government announced another $32.2 million worth of financial support on Sunday.

“This is tough on everyone,” Acting Premier James Merlino said on Sunday morning.

Some 300 Alpine businesses will be eligible for grants of $15,000.

Tourism minister Martin Pakula said they were “uniquely” impacted, given the length of the ski season.