Regional Victorian restaurant named no.1 in Australia at Good Food awards

(Image: @BraeRestaurant)

Victoria has again asserted itself as the gastronomical capital of Australia by dominating the top awards at last night’s Good Food Guide awards.

Half of the six restaurants that received the top gong of three-hats are Victorian.

THREE HATS

Attica – Ripponlea, Victoria

– Ripponlea, Victoria Minamishima – Richmond, Victoria

– Richmond, Victoria Brae – Birregurra, Victoria

– Birregurra, Victoria Quay – NSW

– NSW Sixpenny – NSW

– NSW Orana – SA

And regional stunner Brae, was named Vittoria Coffee Restaurant of the Year.

“I think everyone can appreciate how difficult it has been to be a farmer in the last couple of years, and how difficult it has been to be a restaurateur,” The Age restaurant critic Gemima Cody told Ross and John.

“To be doing those two things at the same time and at a three-hat level is not just amazing, but also kind of insane.”

Ross and John were also glad to see one of their favourites, CBD icon Flower Drum, among the 19 Victorian restaurants to receive two hats.

Click PLAY for their full chat