Regional Victorian RSL bewildered by order to repay part of COVID-19 grant

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Regional Victorian RSL bewildered by order to repay part of COVID-19 grant

A regional Victorian RSL has been left bewildered after being ordered to repay part of a COVID-19 business support grant received from the state government.

Wodonga RSL secretary, Kate, told Neil Mitchell the RSL has been told to repay $5000 of the $20,000 grant received, due to a miscalculation.

It has to be repaid by February 16.

But Kate says she doesn’t know what went wrong.

“I’ve tried to contact Business Victoria to try and find out what has gone wrong, but I’ve been able to speak to anyone that can give me any detail,” she said.

“There’s not a lot of time to pay it back and our profit margins are very narrow as it is. Our income goes primarily to veteran welfare.

“We can pay the $5000 back but it’s something that we didn’t budget for.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: Google Maps

