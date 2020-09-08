Regional Victorians who are ‘holding on by a thread’ plead for early end to lockdown

Regional Victorian communities are pleading to be let out of lockdown as COVID-19 cases plummet.

There are no active COVID-19 cases in 30 regional council areas, but residents are still living under Stage 3 restrictions.

In Ballarat, businesses are struggling with lockdown rules, but there is only one active COVID-19 case in the area.

CEO of the City of Ballarat, Janet Doe, said businesses which are “holding on by a thread” could be safely reopened.

“We have been responsible and fortunate that our community has been very diligent and we have low rates, but our businesses are on their knees,” she told Ross and Russel.

