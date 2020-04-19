3AW
Register your Very Special Kids challenge team, or donate here!

6 hours ago
The 2020 24-Hour Treadmill Challenge for Very Special Kids goes virtual this year with the 24-Day Challenge.

Get your team together, register participants and set everyone their own challenge to exercise for 30 minutes a day, for 24 days from Friday May 1.

You’ll be helping to raise funds for children with life-threatening conditions in need of 24-hour care.

Register your team now at vsktreadmill.org.au.

Alternatively, you can donate to the 3AW team by clicking right here.

