Religious leader seeks clarity on ‘inconsistent’ roadmap
Religious leaders have asked to be “treated equally” by the Victorian government in the COVID-19 restrictions roadmap.
Peter Comensoli, the Catholic Archbishop of Melbourne, told Neil Mitchell the most recent easing of restrictions was “better than nothing” but was difficult to understand.
“It’s particularly inconsistent at the step 3 level,” he explained.
“At the moment, people in Ballarat can gather outdoors at the pub in a number of 50, but only 10 plus faith leader outdoors at a church site.”
