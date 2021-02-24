3AW
Religious schools want assurances they’ll still be able to hire teachers based on beliefs

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Religious schools want assurances they’ll still be able to hire teachers based on their beliefs as the government considers its controversial religious freedom bill.

Former Prime Minister John Howard says they should be able to.

Tom Elliott, who is not religious, agrees.

Mark Spencer, Director of Public Policy at Christian Schools Australia, said religious schools needed to be given exemptions.

“We want to make sure we can continue to do that, in the face of what’s really been constant pressure for decades from advocates trying to remove those exemptions,” he said.

