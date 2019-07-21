Remembering ‘Macca’: Tennis star Peter McNamara dies, aged 64

Former Australian tennis star Peter McNamara has died from cancer, aged 64.

McNamara, who reached a career-high ranking of no. 7 in 1983, beat all-time greats Jimmy Connors and Ivan Lendl to win two of his five singles titles.

Click PLAY to hear from Jon Anderson, who was once “Macca’s” ghostwriter

His best grand slam singles result was making the semi-final of the 1980 Australian Open.

He is best remembered for his successful doubles partnership with Paul McNamee, with whom he twice won Wimbledon (pictured above) and won the Australian Open doubles in 1979.

McNamara, born in Melbourne, retired in 1987 and went on to become an in-demand coach for the likes of Mark Philippoussis, Grigor Dimitrov and, more recently, Matt Ebden.

McNamara died peacefully at his home in Germany after a long battle with prostate cancer.

(Image: Tommy Hindley / Getty Images)