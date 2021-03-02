3AW
Remembering Michael Gudinski: Tributes flow for man who ‘changed the face of Melbourne’

2 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Remembering Michael Gudinski: Tributes flow for man who ‘changed the face of Melbourne’

Tributes are flowing from all over the world in the wake of the shock death of music icon, Michael Gudinski.

The leading Australian music promoter, who shaped the industry for decades, passed away in his sleep on Monday night.

Music historian Alan Howe says he was a “remarkable” man, and Melbourne would be a very different place without his influence.

“There’s a lot of venues around town that probably wouldn’t exist except for the crowds that he assembled,” he told Ross and Russel.

“He really changed the face of Melbourne.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: Don Arnold / Getty

News
