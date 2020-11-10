Remembrance Day will look a lot different this year

Remembrance Day at the Shrine will look a lot different tomorrow, compared with previous years, as the event moves online due to COVID-19 restrictions.

CEO at the Shrine of Remembrance Melbourne, Dean Lee, told Ross and Russel the entire service will be broadcast through Facebook and YouTube via the Shrine of Remembrance website.

“The service will include a combination of live elements as well as some prerecords including a speech from the governor,” he said.

“We typically get 4,000 to 6,000 people who usually attend the service on the day.

“What I am pleased about this year is that we have got 3,500 people who are already registered to watch the live streaming of the service.”

Press PLAY below for more