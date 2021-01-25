3AW
Rental tenants no longer need permission to make ‘minor’ changes to homes

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Rental tenants no longer need permission to make ‘minor’ changes to homes

Victorian tenants will be able to make “minor” modifications to rental properties without seeking permission from the landlord after the state government introduced new changes to allow them to do so.

Those changes, which are set to come into effect from the end of March, will be signed off on by the governor on Wednesday.

Tenants will no longer have to ask for permission before painting, nailing pictures into walls or replacing curtains.

Leah Calnan, President of the Real Estate Institute of Victoria, said those changes still came with a caveat.

The property must be returned to its initial state at the end of the lease, if that is what the owner wants.

Tom Elliott
News
