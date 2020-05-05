3AW
Research shows how often doctors accidentally leave surgical tools inside us

2 hours ago
Ross and John

New research has found that surgical instruments have been accidentally left inside Victorian patients, undetected, for up to 18 months.

The items include sponges, drain tubes and vascular devices.

The Macquarie University study revealed up to 30 patients per year are falling victim to the surgical mishaps.

Associate Professor Peter Hibbert told Ross and John the researchers wanted to know why it was happening.

“Often it’s when there’s more than one team involved,” Mr Hibbert explained.

“There can be communication issues between staff, staff fatigue and when there’s distraction, multi-tasking and also when there’s time pressures.”

Click PLAY for the full interview on 3AW Breakfast 

